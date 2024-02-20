Travis Kelce eyes big ventures with CAA: Is he next 'Rock' in Tinseltown?

NFL sensation Travis Kelce teams up with CAA, signals move into movies and television.

Travis Kelce is not just making waves on the football field; he's also making significant strides in the entertainment industry.

Kelce is currently financing and executive producing two films, the indie feature My Dead Friend Zoe, set to premiere at SXSW in March, and the documentary King Pleasure focusing on Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Expressing ambitions akin to Dwayne The Rock Johnson, he has strategically assembled a formidable team to propel his Hollywood aspirations.

Having signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in May 2023, the star is represented by agents Nikki Goldfarb and Rachel Rush for non-scripted TV and motion pictures respectively.

He has appeared in an E! reality dating show, hosted Saturday Night Live, starred in numerous commercials for brands like Pfizer, and launched his own clothing line.

Kelce also co-hosts the popular New Heights podcast on Spotify with his brother, Jason.

Sources within the industry suggest that he and his team are contemplating various avenues, including movie roles, unscripted shows, comedy projects, and endorsements.

Reports from The Wrap reveal that prominent filmmakers, such as White Lotus producer David Bernad, have been making trips to Kansas City during the football season to engage with Kelce.

Ryan Schinman, CEO of Mayflower Entertainment, expressed to TheWrap the significant impact Travis's burgeoning celebrity status, coupled with his relationship with Taylor Swift, has on his career prospects.

Schinman emphasized that Kelce's blend of athletic prowess and engaging personality already positioned him as one of the NFL's most marketable players even before his association with Swift.

the NFL star faced the challenge of preserving his public image amidst recent controversies.

The star tight end received criticism for his behavior during the Super Bowl, where he was seen shoving and shouting at head coach Andy Reid.

This incident was not an isolated one, as Kelce's conduct during the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade drew negative attention.

Reports indicated that he appeared intoxicated during the event, which continued despite a tragic shooting that claimed the life of a mother of two and left 22 others injured, including minors.