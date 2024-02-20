Michael J Fox makes surprise appearance at BAFTAs amid Parkinson’s battle

‘Back to the Future’ star Michael J Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991

Michael J. Fox just brought an entire room full of Hollywood A-Lister’s to their feet.

The Back to the Future star made a surprise appearance at the 2024 BAFTAs on Sunday, gracing the stage in a wheelchair before standing up at the podium to present the award for best film.

As Fox – who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s – made his way to the podium, the star-studded audience erupted into cheers, with many rising to their feet in honour of the Hollywood star.

In his tear-jerking speech, Fox noted, “There’s a reason why they say movies are magic, because movies can change your day. They can change your outlook, and sometimes even your life.”

He then proceeded to present the award to Oppenheimer.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991. However, he did not reveal his diagnosis to the public until 1998.

He has spoken candidly about his mortality and the dawning realisation of it as he continues to battle the incurable disease.

“One day, I’ll run out of gas. One day, I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that,” he told Town & Country magazine last November.