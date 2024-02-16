Camila Mendes candidly reveals she is still connected with 'Riverdale' costars

Camila Mendes is maintaining her relationship with her former Riverdale costars six months after the series finale aired.



The 29-year-old actress talks candidly about bidding farewell to the popular CW series and her enduring friendship with her co-stars in the most recent edition of People in 10.

“I think I was very ready for this next chapter by the time it was over, even though it was obviously really emotional and sad as it was ending,” she says. “I was kind of ready to age out of that phase and enter this new phase and I think it's been kind of effortless.”

The Upgraded star adds: “I think I've just kind of been really happy to have a little bit more free time and enjoying more quality time with people that I didn't get to see as much.”

She says, "It's pretty lit," in response to host Makho Ndlovu's question on whether her group chat with costars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch was "lit." I must admit.

“No, it's not even like… It's not spicy,” shares Mendes, who played Veronica Lodge in the series. “It's more just all of us like venting about things that are worrying us or being like, ‘Hey, are you guys also experiencing this?’ Like, we really lean on each other, especially coming out of this phase of our lives.”

“We're all kind of experiencing the same anxieties at the same time and it's really nice to have people who relate to you and that way,” she continues.