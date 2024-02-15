Taylor Swift's security team on high alert after Super Bowl mishap

Taylor Swift, who was once considered a private person, is now often spotted attending public events amid her whirlwind romance with NFL athlete Travis Kelce.



From marking her presence at Kelce's games to their romantic date nights, the Bad Blood singer became the centre of attention.

The musician's security team is on high alert after the global music icon seemingly felt trapped due to the Super Bowl after-party frenzy.

Moreover, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade turned into a tragic incident on Wednesday.

As per media reports, two people were killed and several got severely injured due to the deadly mass shooting at the rally near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

However, the singer was not present during the parade shooting.

Speaking of the Grammy Award winner's well-being, Protective Security expert Peter Dalton told The Sun that "stars like Taylor would have the kind of security similar to a member of the Royal family or government official."

He added, "A large part of close protection is maintaining the dignity and the discretion of your clients."

According to reports, Swift's bodyguards have been doing their best to provide hassle-free security to the Hollywood A-lister.