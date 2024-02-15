Jason Kelce spellbound by Taylor Swift's stardom: 'Everybody wants to meet Taylor'

The 2024 Super Bowl was not only a star-studded event in and of itself, but Taylor Swift's suite seemed to be the spot other celebs wanted to be.



Jason Kelce disclosed on the most recent episode of the New Heights podcast, which was made available on Wednesday, that a few celebrities visited their Allegiant Stadium suite to have a meeting with the Grammy-winning singer.

“Turns out everybody wants to meet Taylor,” the Philadelphia Eagles centre said. “I think it was my first [time] really understanding … some of the things that she has to deal with on a lot of basis."

Jason added, “There’s so many star-studded people there, where it’s like everybody wants to come see her. But the suite’s only so big and it’s like, it was overwhelming, to be honest with you.”

“I was going outside the suite, talking to Keegan-Michael Key and his wife and a bunch of people. And it was like the celebrity attendance at the game was pretty unreal,” he further told in the podcast.

Swift was spotted on Sunday supporting the Chiefs and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, a tight end, together with a number of her well-known pals, including Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Miles Teller, and Keleigh Sperry.

However, several other well-known individuals, including Shaquille O'Neal, Paul McCartney, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, also paid her a visit in her room.

Travis added on the podcast, “The Vegas Super Bowl, baby, the stars are out. You gotta love it, man. Taylor thrives in those situations, she’s been in them countless times in her life.”

After a dramatic overtime, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, to win Super Bowl LVIII. Later, Swift walked onto the pitch to give Travis hugs and kisses in congratulations.