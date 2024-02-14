Meghan Markle, Prince Harry return to spotlight with a bang

Prince Harry and Meghan have returned to the spotlight with a bang as they made several major moves during the first seven weeks of 2024 after bruising and humiliating year.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched a brand new website, announced a new podcast partnership and travelled to Canada to attend a launch event for the 2025 Invictus Games at the same time.



The announcement of Meghan's podcast deal with Lemonada confirmed that the former Suits star will produce a brand new series for the company, and the new Sussex content will not stop there.

In June 2023, it was announced that the Sussexes and Spotify had cancelled their podcast deal. Meghan and Harry were then brutally labelled "f*****g grifters" by a disgruntled Spotify executive in an interview when he reflected on the company's partnership with the royals.

In a final insult, the Montecito--based couple was named by The Hollywood Reporter among the biggest losers of 2023, with the publication pointing to their humiliation at the hands of South Park's 'World-Wide Privacy Tour' episodes and the 'grifters' label that had been attributed to them.

Meghan and Harry may not look back at 2023 with too much fondness but the couple appear to be determined to make 2024 memorable for all the right reasons. With their major Valentine's Day appearance, the Sussexes have shown their intentions of executing a transformative year for their brand.