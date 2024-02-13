Jennifer Lopez shares sad update about her music career

The Marry Me star's last studio album was 2014's 'A.K.A'.

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her upcoming album, This Is Me... Now, might mark the conclusion of her music career.



The 54-year-old On The Floor hitmaker acknowledged that her new record, centered around her relationship with Hollywood actor husband Ben Affleck, 51, and set to release on Friday, carries a sense of the 'end of an era' and the 'start of a new one'.

'We did a bunch of different album covers,' she told Entertainment Tonight.

'We try to do stuff that's very special for the fans and do collector's items and things like that that they can have forever and ever.

'The truth is I don't even know if I'll ever make another album after this.

'It's such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project and I really feel very fulfilled.

'So they really will be collector's items at a certain point.'

Asked about it being her last studio collection, she said: 'Don't tell Benny [Medina, manager and collaborator] that that's what I'm thinking.

'This might be my last album ever.'

She further explained: 'I feel like it's the end of a kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one, so I would never say never, but right now I feel like I really put my heart and soul into this and I'm very excited and it definitely took a lot out of me.'

'This Is Me... Now' is a follow-up to 2002's 'This Is Me... Then'.

However, the Marry Me star's last studio album was 2014's 'A.K.A.'.

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently dropped a huge hint she could be set for her first global tour in 12 years.