King Charles ‘cannot risk’ having longer meetings with Prince Harry

King Charles may harbour a soft corner for his younger son Prince Harry but there is also anger simmering amid their royal rift

The monarch, who had been diagnosed with cancer while he was undergoing treatment for his enlarged prostrate, personally called the Duke of Sussex to inform about his health condition.

Following the call, Harry made a dash to the UK in an overnight flight from California for a brief 30-minute meeting with his cancer-stricken father.

While there are speculation of the father-son heading towards a reconciliation, there was more to the meeting. And, there may have been a specific reason why the meeting was kept so short.

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, the surprise meeting was a precautionary measure to keep the monarch “calm” amid his health condition.

“You don't want his blood pressure going up,” Jobson told The Sun.

“The King's not very well, whatever type of cancer it is, he's undergoing treatment. The best thing for him is calm.”

He added, “After the initial kiss and hug, love you dad, hope you get better soon, what issues are going to get raised? Things that will get your blood pressure rising."

However, Harry is reportedly said to be "determined" to repair his strained relationship with his father following the health news.

There were also rumours that Harry may be visiting once more, and bring his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to meet their grandfather.