Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl 2024 with pals, without Travis Kelce: Footage

Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl 2024 with Blake Lively and Ice Spice

Taylor Swift didn’t arrive at the Super Bowl 2024 with well-known boyfriend Travis Kelce, instead got there with Blake Lively and Ice Spice to support the NFL Kansas City Chiefs tight-end.



"Well, I know who my best dressed is today!" Andrews wrote on Instagram. "#Grateful."

Meanwhile, dressed in black for his separate appearance at Allegiant Stadium. Kelce wore an Amiri-designed custom black glittering suit, a matching black top, sneakers, and sunglasses before the game.

Swift's entrance follows four consecutive shows at Japan's Tokyo Dome for the latest leg of her Eras tour, which began exactly a week after the Grammys in Los Angeles.

On February 4, she revealed that The Tortured Poets Department, her eleventh studio album, would be released in April.

Swift disclosed the news during her acceptance speech for best pop vocal album for Midnights, which was her 13th Grammy.

“I’ve been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights,” Swift told her stadium audience on Wednesday in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

She added, “I’ve been working on it for about two years, I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour and when it was perfect — in my opinion when it’s good enough for you — I finished it and I am so so excited that soon you’ll get to hear it.”