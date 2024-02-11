Donna Summer accuses Kanye West of unauthorized use of 'I Feel Love' in new album

Donna Summer accuses Kanye West of copyright infringement over song usage.

On the 20th anniversary of Kanye West's debut album The College Dropout, the artist teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign to drop a new collaborative album titled VULTURES 1.

However, controversy swiftly followed as Ozzy accused West of sampling a live performance of Black Sabbath's Iron Man on the album, despite being denied permission to do so.

Last night, Sharon Osbourne issued a cease and desist on behalf of herself and Ozzy, stating, "Kanye f*cked with the wrong Jew this time."

Today, another claim emerged as Summer's estate alleged that West used one of the late disco legend's hits without authorization.



In an Instagram Story posted by her official account, allegations arose against Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, along with various music industry entities, regarding the unauthorized use of her hit song.

The post claimed that despite West's denied request to use the song, he proceeded to alter the lyrics, employ another vocalist, or utilize AI technology, ultimately resulting in copyright infringement.

I Feel Love, originally produced and co-written by Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte, gained worldwide acclaim upon its 1977 release and remains an iconic electronic dance anthem.

Notably, it has been sampled numerous times over the years, including on Beyoncé's recent album Renaissance.

The specific track on the collaborative album VULTURES 1 implicated in this dispute is titled GOOD (DON'T DIE).