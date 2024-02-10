Katie Price sends 'strong' message to Carl Woods after confirmed romance with JJ Slater

Katie Price took a subtle swipe at her 'underserving' exes

Katie Price seemingly conveyed a powerful message to her former partners through a cryptic Instagram post on Friday.

Just this week, the 45-year-old celebrity 'confirmed' her relationship with MAFS UK star John Joe, also known as JJ, following their 'cosy' night out in Newcastle.

Despite her new romance, it appears Katie is not entirely ready to move on from the past. In the aftermath of her recently confirmed split from Carl Woods, she took a subtle swipe at her 'underserving' exes.

Katie had previously expressed plans of marriage and starting a family with Carl, but she announced their separation while ringing in the New Year with her friend Kerry Katona on social media."

Taking to her Instagram story, the post read: 'Girl, look at you. Everything that's happened in your life, you've handled it like a boss.

'You work hard, you are strong, you are ambitious, you are resilient. You are genuine and loyal. Anyone who doesn't value what you bring to the table doesn't deserve you. You are a Queen.'

As well as her recent split from Carl after the pair's on-off relationship, Katie also has three ex-husbands, Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

The mother-of-five shares her eldest son Harvey, 21, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with Peter, Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight, with Kieran.

Yet despite her post, Katie seems to be moving on with new flame JJ as they got up close and personal while heading for a meal at IRMAS Restaurant in Southend on Sea on the beachfront on Thursday evening.

The duo looked every inch the happy couple as they walked arm in arm, with Katie flashing her tattooed stomach in a crop top and combat trousers.

After pictures emerged of Katie and JJ looking close, sources close to Ella, 29, say the reality star, who is transgender, is furious and feels 'betrayed' as she had become good friends with Katie.



Insiders told The Sun: 'Ella is fuming and feels really betrayed by Katie for talking to her ex JJ. Ella and Katie have become friends over recent months...

'So it surprised her that Katie would do that. She doesn’t have any feelings for JJ, she’s just livid that Katie went behind her back and broke girl code.'