Meghan Markle uses clever tactics to grab Prince Harry's attention

Meghan Markle seemingly finds clever tactics to grab Prince Harry's attention during their public appearances, claimed a dating expert.

As reported by Express.co.uk, dating guru Adam Lyons claimed the former working royal's gestures indicate that she needs 'reassurance' from Harry among people.

Speaking of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent visit to Jamaica, Adam said, "Even now you can see she tries to talk and have things to say, but the press cares more about what Prince Harry has to say."

He added, "That has to be infuriating for her and so the hand-holding would serve as reassurance that he isn’t forgetting her."

The expert believes Meghan's body language showed that she wants Harry to look after her during such notable occasions.

He explained, "You can clearly see his lean towards her, and how her head doesn’t lean into him. She is looking out at everyone while he is constantly checking to see she’s ok."

Adam dubbed the former Suits actress a 'leader' in her relationship with Harry.

For the unversed, the California-based couple attended the Bob Marley biopic premiere in January in Kingston, Jamaica.

Soon after their visit, the pair received severe backlash for their 'insensitive' trip during the royal health crisis.