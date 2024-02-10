Harry, Meghan set UK return in time for King Charles coronation anniversary

Prince Harry could return to the UK as soon as in spring following his recent dash.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games with a service at St Paul’s Catherdral in May this year.

According to The Times, the Britain government is aiming to bring back the sporting competition for sick and injured veterans back to the state.

A multimillion-pound government bid, backed by private finance, is already in place to host the event in Birmingham in 2027.

The Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion also voiced their support for the government’s plans to finance the four-year programme.

A source close to the project told the outlet: “Harry has indicated that he is comfortable coming back for a British-based Invictus Games and we understand that the Games have always had the support of the rest of the royal family.”

The British bidders are aiming to beat their US rival bidder of Washington, that is among the frontrunner as the host city for the 2027 games.

The Spare author recently returned to the UK sans Meghan Markle and their two kids to inquire after his father King Charles, who has been diagnosed with ‘a form of cancer’.

Should Harry is to announce Birmingham as the next city for the Invictus Games, it will see the Duchess of Sussex returning to the UK for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

The duke also attended King Charles' coronation ceremony alone in May 2023.