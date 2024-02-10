Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend Super Bowl after duchess' ad snub

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend Super Bowl amid duchess' ad snub

Meghan Markle is expected to join Prince Harry in Las Vegas from where they will head together to Allegiant Stadium to attend the Super Bowl.

The news was reported by Fox News Digital shortly after the Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at NFL Honors on Thursday as a presenter.

Harry landed in Las Vegas following his brief visit to the UK to inquire after his father King Charles who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex decided to stay back in their Montecito mansion in California with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It comes as Meghan’s former costars from hit Netflix show Suits will star in not one, but two Super Bowl commercials during the game show.

Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht are teaming up for a T-Mobile ad, alongside a star-studded ensemble of cast such as Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Hudson, Common and Zach Braff among others.

Meanwhile, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman found themselves in a familiar four cornered room for a legal spoof commercial of e.l.f Cosmetics.