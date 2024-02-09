Travis Kelce gets more pal-support after months of Taylor Swift romance

Rob Riggle 'approves' Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Rob Riggle, Travis Kelce’s close friend, has spoken about the Kansas City Chief tight ends romance with pop superstar Taylor Swift, amid his appearance in a Superbowl commercial.



Rob Riggle, a Daily Show veteran, stars in a new Super Bowl commercial for Miller Lite.

Rob spoke exclusively to DailyMail about his excitement for the Super Bowl, which will be played this Sunday in Las Vegas between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's a personal game for Riggle, who is close friends and golf partners with two of the Chiefs' biggest stars, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

He also shared his thoughts on Travis' current romance with Taylor Swift.

“I approve! Yes! I think it's great. They're a great couple. I am so happy for him, I am so happy for her too, because he is such a good person. I am happy for both of them,” said Riggle.

“I love it for him because he is happy and that is what matters,” added the Strays actor.

“They are two people trying to have a relationship and have fun. It's amazing how much attention they have gotten, it's such a focus. But they are able to handle it.”

And Rob believes they will be just fine.

“There are a lot of haters out there giving them a hard time, which is sad, but like Taylor says, "People throw rocks at things that shine." And that is the truth. The haters will hate - and there are a lot of haters out there. But the focus should be on how happy Travis and Taylor are.”