Elections 2024: Political bigwigs cast votes in respective constituencies

With millions of voters exercising their fundamental right to elect their representatives in Pakistan's general elections, leaders of various political parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also cast votes today — a day very for Pakistan's political landscape.
Three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif cast his vote in Lahore's NA-128 constituency.
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also cast his vote in the same constituency earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari exercised his right to vote in Nawabshah.
Others, who thronged to the polling stations to cast their votes, include Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman from Dera Ismail Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Khan.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also performed his constitutional duty, urging the public to step out and vote on his X, formerly Twitter account.
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz voted for her party in Lahore.
Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari and her aunt Dr Azra Pechuho voted for the PPP.
