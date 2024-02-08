Rock 'n' Roll wild man Mojo Nixon passes away at 66

The music world mourns the loss of Mojo Nixon, the genre-bending rocker known for his irreverent lyrics and electrifying stage presence. Nixon, 66, passed away unexpectedly, while aboard the Outlaw Country Cruise, a music festival at sea.



Nixon, whose true name was Neill Kirby McMillan Jr., passed away following a "cardiac event" while performing on an Outlaw Country Cruise, according to a statement posted on his Facebook page.

“How you live is how you should die,” the Facebook post reads. “Mojo Nixon was full-tilt, wide-open rock hard, root hog, corner on two wheels + on fire… Passing after a blazing show, a raging night, closing the bar, taking no prisoners + a good breakfast with bandmates and friends. A cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise is about right… & that’s just how he did it. Mojo has left the building. Since Elvis is everywhere, we know he was waiting for him in the alley out back. Heaven help us all.”

Nixon's career spanned over four decades, marked by his unique blend of punk, rock, and country influences. His 1987 hit, Elvis Is Everywhere, became his signature song, capturing his offbeat humor and unconventional style. Throughout his career, he released 15 albums and collaborated with various artists, including Skid Roper and the Toadliquors.

Beyond music, Nixon was a radio host, actor, and self-proclaimed "loon," known for his outlandish personality and unpredictable live shows. He often incorporated social and political commentary into his music, challenging norms and pushing boundaries.

News of Nixon's passing sent shockwaves through the music community.