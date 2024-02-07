Meghan Markle reacts to Prince Harry's meeting with King Charles

Meghan Markle, who did not accompany Prince Harry to the UK, has won her husband's heart with her reaction to the Duke's desire to be with his ailing father King Charles during his health worries.



The Duchess of Sussex, who's said to be reluctant to reunite the royal family, has seemingly given in to Harry by allowing him to take the solo flight to Britain.

Meghan has given Harry her 'blessing' to prolong his stay in the country amid the King's cancer treatment after the Duke's meeting with the King.

It emerges after an insider told The Mirror: "Harry is making plans to spend more time in England so he can be there physically for his father."

"Meghan has given him her blessing to do this as she knows family is paramount. It's early days yet and they are working out logistically how they can make it work as Harry's life is now in the States with his wife an kids."

The source added: "Harry and Wills have always been there for each other through tough times, and it looks like they will restart building their relationship again. The brotherly love never really went away. It will take time."

Prince Harry reportedly broke into tears during his first face-to-face meeting with father King Charles in more than a year. There are reportedly no plans for the Duke to meet his brother Prince William while he is in the UK.