Prince Harry 'promises' to fulfil King Charles wish

Prince Harry, who's currently in the UK, has reportedly promised his ailing father King Charles to fulfil his sweet wish.

"King Charles, who's been diagnosed with cancer, has a wish to spend some moments with his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," an insider has claimed.

"The Duke of Sussex, who finally met his father on Tuesday and spent around an hour with him, has plan to bring his children back to the UK to get the blessing of the King," the source added.

"During his latest meeting with the monarch, Harry has promised his dad to fulfil his wish to bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK."

"That is good. Hopefully [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them," a source close to the royal household told PEOPLE.



GB News star Albie Amankona has called for Harry to bring his kids to see their grandfather, adding: "I think it’s cruel and wicked for grandchildren to be separated from their grandparents for no apparent reason."

Since Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020, King Charles has hardly seen Prince Archie but may have only seen Princess Lilibet once.



Harry previously told the court: "The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US. That cannot happen if it´s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil."



Now, it seems as the ice has begun to melt between Harry and King Charles, and the father-son duo's 30-minute meeting is being considered as the first step toward addressing the issues between the Sussexes and the royal family.