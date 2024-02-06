Prince Harry breaks into tears as he meets King Charles

Prince Harry, who touched down at London Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, headed to his ailing father King Charles with tears in his eyes after skipping media persons who were waiting for his arrival there.



The Duke of Sussex, who was not accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, took no time to leave the airport to meet his dad, who had told him about his shock cancer diagnosis.

Harry's arrival has raised hopes of a royal truce. The Duke's admirable move may help heal rift with King Charles, Prince William and the royal family.

In the footage, shared by a royal editor on social media, a police van is seen escorting a Range Rover believed to be carrying Prince Harry out of Heathrow to his destination in London.

King Charles is believed to be resting at Clarence House today ahead of treatment, with Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi seen leaving after a visit on Tuesday.

However, it is still not known if the Duke, who was previously not allowed to enter Windsor, will stays in central London to be close to the King or with the royal family, most likely at the empty Frogmore Cottage.

Harry's return to the UK is the 'sign of a truce' and that 'good news' of a heal in the rift in the Royal Family could come from the 'bad news' about the King's health, according to some royal experts.

King Charles's latest health condition has paved ways for de-escalating tension between two feuding brothers Prince William and Harry, who have been at loggerheads for the last few years.