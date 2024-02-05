Prince William gives major update on Kate Middleton's health with return to royal duty

Prince William set to resume royal duty

Prince William is set to return to royal duties after almost a month following his wife Princess Kate's abdominal surgery, giving a delightful update on Princess of Wales's health condition.

The future King is returning to royal duties this week for the first time since 11 January as it has been announced that the Prince of Wales will conduct an investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.



The Prince of Wales will also attend the London Air Ambulance annual fundraising gala in central London later that evening.



William's return to work suggests as Princess Kate is doing well at home, and will soon issue an statement about her health condition to ease the suffering of her fans.

The father-of- three temporarily stepped back from royal duties following Kate's surgery on January 16 to support her and look after their three children. William had to cancel several royal engagements due tor royal's health scare as his wife spent 13 nights recovering from her planned operation.

He also postponed two foreign visits as the couple were due to travel to Italy in March on their first official visit to the country since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," a Kensington Palace spokesman said last week.



"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

The Prince is expected to carry out a small number of engagements while continuing to spend time with Kate and their family at home. However, the Princess expected to take months to return to full health.