Grammy Awards 2024: Complete Winners List

Held on Sunday, February 4th, in Los Angeles, the 2024 Grammy Awards handed out trophies in 94 categories with women musicians leading the nominations.
Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show also featured a slew of performers, including Billy Joel, Miley Cyrus, U2, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Joni Mitchell and Travis Scott, among others.
Two of the Grammys’ new categories were also announced during the precast: best dance pop recording category and best African music performance.
Here is the full list of winners from 2024 Grammys:
Album Of The Year
World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
the record, boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
The Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights, Taylor Swift (WINNER)
SOS, SZA
Record Of The Year
Worship by Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough by boygenius
Flowers by Miley Cyrus (WINNER)
What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture Barbie], Billie Eilish
On My Mama by Victoria Monét
Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
Kill Bill by SZA
Song Of The Year
A&W - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
Anti-Hero - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Butterfly by Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album), Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
Flowers - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
Kill Bill - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
Vampire - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
What Was I Made For? - [From The Motion Picture Barbie], Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) (WINNER)
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét (WINNER)
The War And Treaty
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff (WINNER)
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas (WINNER)
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Solo Performance
Flowers - Miley Cyrus (WINNER)
Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
What Was I Made For? - [From The Motion Picture Barbie], Billie Eilish
Vampire -Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile
Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste
Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish
Karma - Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice
Ghost In The Machine - SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers (WINNER)
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
– (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
Midnights, Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin
Loading - James Blake
Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure
Strong -Romy & Fred again..
Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan (WINNER)
Best Pop Dance Recording
Baby Don’t Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
Miracle - Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue (WINNER)
One In A Million - Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
Rush - Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred again.. (WINNER)
Kx5, Kx5
Quest For Fire, Skrillex
Best Rock Performance
Sculptures Of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys
More Than A Love Song - Black Pumas
Not Strong Enough - boygenius (WINNER)
Rescued - Foo Fighters
Lux Æterna - Metallica
Best Metal Performance
Bad Man - Disturbed
Phantom Of The Opera - Ghost
72 Seasons - Metallica (WINNER)
Hive Mind - Slipknot
Jaded - Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
Angry - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
Emotion Sickness - Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)
In Your Love - Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)
Last Night - John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)
White Horse -Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) (WINNER)
Best Country Album
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne}
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Rustin’ In The Rain, Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson (WINNER)
Best American Roots Performance
Butterfly - Jon Batiste
Heaven Help Us All - The Blind Boys Of Alabama
Inventing The Wheel - Madison Cunningham
You Louisiana Man - Rhiannon Giddens
Eve Was Black - Allison Russell (WINNER)
Best Americana Performance
Help Me Make It Through The Night - Tyler Childers
Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile (WINNER)
King Of Oklahoma - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
The Returner - Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
Blank Page - Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)
California Sober - Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)
Cast Iron Skillet - Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit) (WINNER)
Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile)
The Returner - Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell
You’re The One, Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (WINNER)
The Returner, Allison Russell
Best Bluegrass Album
Radio John: Songs of John Hartford, Sam Bush
Lovin’ Of The Game, Michael Cleveland
Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar
Bluegrass, Willie Nelson
Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings
City Of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (WINNER)
Best Traditional Blues Album
Ridin’, Eric Bibb
The Soul Side Of Sipp, Mr. Sipp
Life Don’t Miss Nobody, Tracy Nelson
Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge, John Primer
All My Love For You, Bobby Rush (WINNER)
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Death Wish Blues, Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton
Healing Time, Ruthie Foster}
Live In London, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Blood Harmony, Larkin Poe (WINNER)
LaVette!, Bettye LaVette
Best Folk Album
Traveling Wildfire, Dom Flemon
I Only See The Moon, The Milk Carton Kids
Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell (WINNER)
Celebrants, Nickel Creek
Jubilee, Old Crow Medicine Show
Seven Psalms, Paul Simon
Folkocracy, Rufus Wainwright
Best Regional Roots Music Album
New Beginnings, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (WINNER – TIE)
Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
Live: Orpheum Theater Nola, Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (WINNER – TIE)
Made In New Orleans, New Breed Brass Band
Too Much To Hold, New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Live At The Maple Leaf, The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“God Is Good,” Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters
“Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, Juan Winans & Marvin L. Winans, songwriters
“Lord Do It For Me (Live),” Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas, songwriters
Abundance In Millets, Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)
Pashto, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia (WINNER)
Todo Colores, Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas
Best African Music Performance
Amapiano - ASAKE & Olamide
City Boys - Burna Boy
UNAVAILABLE -Davido Featuring Musa Keys
Rush - Ayra Starr
Water -Tyla (WINNER)
Best Global Music Album
Epifanías, Susana Baca
History, Bokanté
I Told Them…, Burna Boy
Timeless, Davido}
This Moment, Shakti (WINNER)
Best Reggae Album
Born For Greatness, Buju Banton
Simma, Beenie Man
Cali Roots Riddim 2023, Collie Buddz
No Destroyer, Burning Spear
Colors Of Royal, Julian Marley & Antaeus (WINNER)
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Aquamarine, Kirsten Agresta-Copely
Moments Of Beauty, Omar Akram
Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks), Ólafur Arnalds
Ocean Dreaming Ocean, David Darling & Hans Christian
So She Howls, Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet (WINNER)
Best Children’s Music Album
Ahhhhh!, Andrew & Polly
Ancestars, Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon
Hip Hope For Kids!, DJ Willy Wow!
Taste The Sky, Uncle Jumbo
We Grow Together Preschool Songs, 123 Andrés (WINNER)
Best Comedy Album
I Wish You Would, Trevor Noah
I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
What’s In A Name?, Dave Chappelle (WINNER)
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Big Tree, Meryl Streep
Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder, William Shatner
The Creative Act: A Way Of Being, Rick Rubin
It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism, Senator Bernie Sanders
The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama (WINNER)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
AURORA (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Barbie The Album (Various Artists) (WINNER)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By (Various Artists)
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 (Various Artists)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Weird Al Yankovic)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransso
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, John William
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson (WINNER)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Sarah Schachner
God Of War Ragnarök, Bear McCreary
Hogwarts Legacy, Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers (WINNER)
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Barbie World” [From Barbie The Album], Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
“Dance The Night” [From Barbie The Album], Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“I’m Just Ken” [From Barbie The Album], Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
“Lift Me Up” [From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By”], Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
“What Was I Made For?” [From Barbie The Album], Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) (WINNER)
Best Music Video
“I’m Only Sleeping” (The Beatles), Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin & Laura Thomas, video producers (WINNER)
“In Your Love” (Tyler Childers), Bryan Schlam, video director; Kacie Barton, Silas House, Nicholas
Robespierre, Ian Thornton & Whitney Wolanin, video producers
“What Was I Made For?” (Billie Eilish) Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers}
“Count Me Out” (Kendrick Lamar), Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
“Rush” (Troye Sivan), Gordon Von Steiner, video director; Kelly McGee, video producer
Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream (David Bowie), Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer
How I’m Feeling Now (Lewis Capaldi), Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice Rhodes, video producers (WINNER)
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour (Kendrick Lamar), Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke, Hank Neuberger & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
I Am Everything (Little Richard), Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman & Liz Yale Marsh, video producers
Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur), Allen Hughes, video director; Steve Berman, Jody Gerson, Allen Hughes, John Janick, Lasse Jarvi & Charles King, video producers
Best Recording Package
The Art Of Forgetting, Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)
Cadenza 21′, Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21′)
Electrophonic Chronic, Perry Shall, art director (The Arcs)
Gravity Falls, Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breeck)
Migration, Chang Yu Chung, Li Jheng Han & Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)