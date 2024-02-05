 
Grammy Awards 2024: Complete Winners List

The 2024 Grammy Awards handed out trophies in 94 categories during the ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday

By Charles Leroy
February 05, 2024
Held on Sunday, February 4th, in Los Angeles, the 2024 Grammy Awards handed out trophies in 94 categories with women musicians leading the nominations.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show also featured a slew of performers, including Billy Joel, Miley Cyrus, U2, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Joni Mitchell and Travis Scott, among others.

Two of the Grammys’ new categories were also announced during the precast: best dance pop recording category and best African music performance.

Here is the full list of winners from 2024 Grammys:

Album Of The Year

  • World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
  • the record, boygenius
  • Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
  • Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
  • The Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
  • GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
  • Midnights, Taylor Swift (WINNER)
  • SOS, SZA

Record Of The Year

  • Worship by Jon Batiste
  • Not Strong Enough by boygenius
  • Flowers by Miley Cyrus (WINNER)
  • What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture Barbie], Billie Eilish
  • On My Mama by Victoria Monét
  • Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
  • Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
  • Kill Bill by SZA

Song Of The Year

  • A&W - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
  • Anti-Hero - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
  • Butterfly by Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
  • Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album), Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
  • Flowers - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
  • Kill Bill - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
  • Vampire - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • What Was I Made For? - [From The Motion Picture Barbie], Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) (WINNER)

Best New Artist

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred again..
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét (WINNER)
  • The War And Treaty

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

  • Jack Antonoff (WINNER)
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas (WINNER)
  • Justin Tranter

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • Flowers - Miley Cyrus (WINNER)
  • Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
  • What Was I Made For? - [From The Motion Picture Barbie], Billie Eilish
  • Vampire -Olivia Rodrigo
  • Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile
  • Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste
  • Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish
  • Karma - Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice
  • Ghost In The Machine - SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers (WINNER)

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
  • Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
  • GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
  • – (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
  • Midnights, Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

  • Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin
  • Loading - James Blake
  • Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure
  • Strong -Romy & Fred again..
  • Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan (WINNER)

Best Pop Dance Recording

  • Baby Don’t Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
  • Miracle - Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
  • Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue (WINNER)
  • One In A Million - Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
  • Rush - Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

  • Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake
  • For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers
  • Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred again.. (WINNER)
  • Kx5, Kx5
  • Quest For Fire, Skrillex

Best Rock Performance

  • Sculptures Of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys
  • More Than A Love Song - Black Pumas
  • Not Strong Enough - boygenius (WINNER)
  • Rescued - Foo Fighters
  • Lux Æterna - Metallica

Best Metal Performance

  • Bad Man - Disturbed
  • Phantom Of The Opera - Ghost
  • 72 Seasons - Metallica (WINNER)
  • Hive Mind - Slipknot
  • Jaded - Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

  • Angry - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
  • Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • Emotion Sickness - Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)
  • Not Strong Enough - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) (WINNER)
  • Rescued - Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

  • But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
  • Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
  • 72 Seasons, Metallica
  • This Is Why, Paramore (WINNER)
  • In Times New Roman…, Queens Of The Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

Belinda Says - Alvvays

Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys

Cool About It - boygenius

A&W - Lana Del Rey

This Is Why - Paramore (WINNER)

Best Alternative Music Album

  • The Car, Arctic Monkeys
  • The Record, boygenius (WINNER)
  • Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
  • Cracker Island, Gorillaz
  • I Inside The Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance

  • Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown
  • Back To Love - Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
  • ICU - Coco Jones (WINNER)
  • How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monét
  • Kill Bill -SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

  • Simple - Babyface Featuring Coco Jones
  • Lucky -Kenyon Dixon
  • Hollywood - Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
  • Good Morning - PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol (WINNER)
  • Love Language - SZA

Best R&B Song

  • Angel - Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
  • Back To Love - Darryl Andrew Farris, Riley Glasper, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)
  • ICU - Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
  • On My Mama - Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
  • Snooze -Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA) (WINNER)

Best Progressive R&B Album

  • Since I Have A Lover, 6LACK
  • The Love Album: Off The Grid, Diddy
  • Nova, Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
  • The Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
  • SOS, SZA (WINNER)

Best R&B Album

  • Girls Night Out, Babyface
  • What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones
  • Special Occasion, Emily King
  • JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét (WINNER)
  • CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, Summer Walker

Best Rap Performance

  • The Hillbillies - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • Love Letter - Black Thought
  • Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
  • SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane (WINNER)
  • Players - Coi Leray

Best Melodic Rap Performance

  • Sittin’ On Top Of The World - Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
  • Attention - Doja Cat
  • Spin Bout U - Drake & 21 Savage
  • All My Life - Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole (WINNER)
  • Low - SZA

Best Rap Song

  • Attention - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
  • Barbie World - [From Barbie The Album], Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
  • Just Wanna Rock - Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
  • Rich Flex - Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
  • SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane) (WINNER)

Best Rap Album

  • Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
  • MICHAEL, Killer Mike (WINNER)
  • HEROES & VILLIANS, Metro Boomin
  • King’s Disease III, Nas
  • UTOPIA, Travis Scott

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

  • A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited, Queen Sheba
  • For Your Consideration’24 -The Album, Prentice Powell and Shawn William
  • Grocery Shopping With My Mother, Kevin Powell
  • The Light Inside, J. Ivy (WINNER)
  • When The Poems Do What They Do, Aja Monet

Best Jazz Performance

  • Movement 18′ (Heroes) - Jon Batiste
  • Basquiat - Lakecia Benjamin
  • Vulnerable (Live) - Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
  • But Not For Me - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
  • Tight - Samara Joy (WINNER)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

  • For Ella 2, Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
  • Alive At The Village Vanguard, Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
  • Lean In, Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
  • Mélusine, Cécile McLorin Salvant
  • How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis (WINNER)

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

  • The Source, Kenny Barron
  • Phoenix, Lakecia Benjamin
  • Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn, Adam Blackstone
  • The Winds Of Change, Billy Childs (WINNER)
  • Dream Box, Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

  • The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo, ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
  • Dynamic Maximum Tension, Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
  • Basie Swings The Blues, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart (WINNER)
  • Olympians, Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
  • The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions, Mingus Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

  • Quietude, Eliane Elias
  • My Heart Speaks, Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
  • Vox Humana, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
  • Cometa, Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
  • El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo (WINNER)

Best Alternative Jazz Album

  • Love In Exile, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
  • Quality Over Opinion, Louis Cole
  • SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
  • Live At The Piano, Cory Henry
  • The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello (WINNER)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, Liz Callaway
  • Pieces Of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones
  • Bewitched, Laufey (WINNER)
  • Holidays Around The World, Pentatonix
  • Only The Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen
  • Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3, (Various Artists)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

  • As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia (WINNER)
  • On Becoming, House Of Waters
  • Jazz Hands, Bob James
  • The Layers, Julian Lage
  • All One, Ben Wendel

Best Musical Theater Album

  • Kimberly Akimbo
  • Parade
  • Shucked
  • Some Like It Hot (WINNER)
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

Best Country Solo Performance

  • In Your Love - Tyler Childers
  • Buried - Brandy Clark
  • Fast Car - Luke Combs
  • The Last Thing On My Mind - Dolly Parton
  • White Horse,” Chris Stapleton (WINNER)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

  • High Note - Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings
  • Nobody’s Nobody - Brothers Osborne
  • I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves (WINNER)
  • Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold) - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
  • Save Me - Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
  • We Don’t Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

  • Buried - Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)
  • I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)
  • In Your Love - Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)
  • Last Night - John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)
  • White Horse -Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) (WINNER)

Best Country Album

  • Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
  • Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne}
  • Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
  • Rustin’ In The Rain, Tyler Childers
  • Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson (WINNER)

Best American Roots Performance

  • Butterfly - Jon Batiste
  • Heaven Help Us All - The Blind Boys Of Alabama
  • Inventing The Wheel - Madison Cunningham
  • You Louisiana Man - Rhiannon Giddens
  • Eve Was Black - Allison Russell (WINNER)

Best Americana Performance

  • Help Me Make It Through The Night - Tyler Childers
  • Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile (WINNER)
  • King Of Oklahoma - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
  • The Returner - Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

  • Blank Page - Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)
  • California Sober - Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)
  • Cast Iron Skillet - Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit) (WINNER)
  • Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile)
  • The Returner - Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

  • Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark
  • The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell
  • You’re The One, Rhiannon Giddens
  • Weathervanes, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (WINNER)
  • The Returner, Allison Russell

Best Bluegrass Album

  • Radio John: Songs of John Hartford, Sam Bush
  • Lovin’ Of The Game, Michael Cleveland
  • Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar
  • Bluegrass, Willie Nelson
  • Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings
  • City Of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (WINNER)

Best Traditional Blues Album

  • Ridin’, Eric Bibb
  • The Soul Side Of Sipp, Mr. Sipp
  • Life Don’t Miss Nobody, Tracy Nelson
  • Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge, John Primer
  • All My Love For You, Bobby Rush (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Blues Album

  • Death Wish Blues, Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton
  • Healing Time, Ruthie Foster}
  • Live In London, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • Blood Harmony, Larkin Poe (WINNER)
  • LaVette!, Bettye LaVette

Best Folk Album

  • Traveling Wildfire, Dom Flemon
  • I Only See The Moon, The Milk Carton Kids
  • Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell (WINNER)
  • Celebrants, Nickel Creek
  • Jubilee, Old Crow Medicine Show
  • Seven Psalms, Paul Simon
  • Folkocracy, Rufus Wainwright

Best Regional Roots Music Album

  • New Beginnings, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (WINNER – TIE)
  • Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
  • Live: Orpheum Theater Nola, Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (WINNER – TIE)
  • Made In New Orleans, New Breed Brass Band
  • Too Much To Hold, New Orleans Nightcrawlers
  • Live At The Maple Leaf, The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

  • “God Is Good,” Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters
  • “Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, Juan Winans & Marvin L. Winans, songwriters
  • “Lord Do It For Me (Live),” Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas, songwriters
  • “God Is,” Melvin Crispell III
  • “All Things,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

  • “Believe,” Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley & Blessing Offor, songwriters
  • “Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live],” Cody Carnes
  • “Thank God I Do,” Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle & Jason Ingram, songwriters
  • “Love Me Like I Am,” for KING & COUNTRY Featuring Jordin Sparks
  • “Your Power,” Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Alexandria Dollar, Jordan Dollar, Antonio Gardener, Micheal Girgenti, Lasanna “Ace” Harris, David Hein, Deandre Hunter, Dylan Hyde, Christian Louisana, Patrick Darius Mix Jr., Lecrae Moore, Justin Pelham, Jeffrey Lawrence Shannon, Allen Swoope, songwriters (WINNER)
  • “God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Roots Gospel Album

  • Tribute To The King, The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
  • Echoes Of The South, Blind Boys Of Alabama (WINNER)
  • Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times, Becky Isaacs Bowman
  • Meet Me At The Cross, Brian Free & Assurance
  • Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light, Gaither Vocal Band

Best Latin Pop Album

  • La Cuarta Hoja, Pablo Alborán
  • Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor
  • A Ciegas, Paula Arenas}
  • La Neta, Pedro Capó
  • Don Juan, Maluma
  • X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno (WINNER)

Best Música Urbana Album

  • SATURNO, Rauw Alejandro
  • MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, Karol G (WINNER)
  • DATA, Tainy

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

  • MARTÍNEZ, Cabra
  • Leche De Tigre, Diamante Eléctrico
  • Vida Cotidiana, Juanes (WINNER – TIE)
  • De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade (WINNER – TIE)
  • EADDA9223, Fito Paez

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

  • Bordado A Mano, Ana Bárbara
  • La Sánchez, Lila Downs
  • Motherflower, Flor De Toloache
  • Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes, Lupita Infante
  • GÉNESIS, Peso Pluma (WINNER)

Best Tropical Latin Album

  • Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022), Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (WINNER)
  • Voy A Ti, Luis Figueroa
  • Niche Sinfónico, Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
  • VIDA, Omara Portuondo
  • MIMY & TONY, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
  • Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así, Carlos Vives

Best Global Music Performance

  • Shadow Forces, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily
  • Alone, Burna Boy
  • FEEL, Davido
  • Milagro Y Desastre, Silvana Estrada
  • Abundance In Millets, Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)
  • Pashto, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia (WINNER)
  • Todo Colores, Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas

Best African Music Performance

  • Amapiano - ASAKE & Olamide
  • City Boys - Burna Boy
  • UNAVAILABLE -Davido Featuring Musa Keys
  • Rush - Ayra Starr
  • Water -Tyla (WINNER)

Best Global Music Album

  • Epifanías, Susana Baca
  • History, Bokanté
  • I Told Them…, Burna Boy
  • Timeless, Davido}
  • This Moment, Shakti (WINNER)

Best Reggae Album

  • Born For Greatness, Buju Banton
  • Simma, Beenie Man
  • Cali Roots Riddim 2023, Collie Buddz
  • No Destroyer, Burning Spear
  • Colors Of Royal, Julian Marley & Antaeus (WINNER)

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

  • Aquamarine, Kirsten Agresta-Copely
  • Moments Of Beauty, Omar Akram
  • Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks), Ólafur Arnalds
  • Ocean Dreaming Ocean, David Darling & Hans Christian
  • So She Howls, Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet (WINNER)

Best Children’s Music Album

  • Ahhhhh!, Andrew & Polly
  • Ancestars, Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon
  • Hip Hope For Kids!, DJ Willy Wow!
  • Taste The Sky, Uncle Jumbo
  • We Grow Together Preschool Songs, 123 Andrés (WINNER)

Best Comedy Album

  • I Wish You Would, Trevor Noah
  • I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
  • Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
  • Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
  • What’s In A Name?, Dave Chappelle (WINNER)

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

  • Big Tree, Meryl Streep
  • Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder, William Shatner
  • The Creative Act: A Way Of Being, Rick Rubin
  • It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism, Senator Bernie Sanders
  • The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama (WINNER)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

  • AURORA (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Barbie The Album (Various Artists) (WINNER)
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By (Various Artists)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 (Various Artists)
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Weird Al Yankovic)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

  • Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransso
  • The Fabelmans, John Williams
  • Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, John William
  • Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson (WINNER)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

  • Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Sarah Schachner
  • God Of War Ragnarök, Bear McCreary
  • Hogwarts Legacy, Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers (WINNER)
  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory

Best Song Written For Visual Media

  • “Barbie World” [From Barbie The Album], Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
  • “Dance The Night” [From Barbie The Album], Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
  • “I’m Just Ken” [From Barbie The Album], Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
  • “Lift Me Up” [From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By”], Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
  • “What Was I Made For?” [From Barbie The Album], Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) (WINNER)

Best Music Video

  • “I’m Only Sleeping” (The Beatles), Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin & Laura Thomas, video producers (WINNER)
  • “In Your Love” (Tyler Childers), Bryan Schlam, video director; Kacie Barton, Silas House, Nicholas
  • Robespierre, Ian Thornton & Whitney Wolanin, video producers
  • “What Was I Made For?” (Billie Eilish) Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers}
  • “Count Me Out” (Kendrick Lamar), Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
  • “Rush” (Troye Sivan), Gordon Von Steiner, video director; Kelly McGee, video producer

Best Music Film

  • Moonage Daydream (David Bowie), Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer
  • How I’m Feeling Now (Lewis Capaldi), Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice Rhodes, video producers (WINNER)
  • Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour (Kendrick Lamar), Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke, Hank Neuberger & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
  • I Am Everything (Little Richard), Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman & Liz Yale Marsh, video producers
  • Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur), Allen Hughes, video director; Steve Berman, Jody Gerson, Allen Hughes, John Janick, Lasse Jarvi & Charles King, video producers

Best Recording Package

  • The Art Of Forgetting, Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)
  • Cadenza 21′, Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21′)
  • Electrophonic Chronic, Perry Shall, art director (The Arcs)
  • Gravity Falls, Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breeck)
  • Migration, Chang Yu Chung, Li Jheng Han & Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)
  • Stumpwork, Rottingdean Bazaar & Annie Collinge, art directors (Dry Cleaning) (WINNER)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

  • The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel, Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)
  • For The Birds: The Birdsong Project, Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists) (WINNER)
  • Gieo, Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)
  • Inside: Deluxe Box Set, Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)
  • Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition, Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)

Best Album Notes

  • Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)
  • I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (Howdy Glenn)
  • Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (Iftin Band)
  • Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 (Various Artists)
  • Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (Various Artists) (WINNER)

Best Historical Album

  • Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 (Bob Dylan)
  • The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922 Colin Hancock (Various Artists)
  • Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 (Various Artists)
  • Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition (Lou Reed)
  • Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (Various Artists) (WINNER)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

  • Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Caroline Polachek)
  • History (Bokanté)
  • JAGUAR II (Victoria Monét) (WINNER)
  • Multitudes (Feist)
  • The Record (boygenius)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

  • The Blue Hour (Shara Nova & A Far Cry)
  • Contemporary American Composers (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) (WINNER)
  • Fandango (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
  • Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)
  • Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

  • David Frost
  • Morten Lindberg
  • Dmitriy Lipay
  • Elaine Martone (WINNER)
  • Brian Pidgeon

Best Remixed Recording

  • “Alien Love Call” (Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD Featuring Blood Orange)
  • “New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)” (Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)
  • “Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)” (Lane 8)
  • “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)” (Depeche Mode) (WINNER)
  • “Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)” (Mariah Carey)

Best Immersive Audio Album

  • Act 3 (Immersive Edition) (Ryan Ulyate)
  • Blue Clear Sky (George Strait)
  • The Diary Of Alicia Keys (Alicia Keys) (WINNER)
  • God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack) (Bear McCreary)
  • Silence Between Songs (Madison Beer)

Best Instrumental Composition

  • “Amerikkan Skin,: Lakecia Benjamin (Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Angela Davis)
  • “Can You Hear The Music,” Ludwig Göransson (Ludwig Göransson)
  • “Cutey And The Dragon,” Gordon Goodwin & Raymond Scott (Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
  • “Helena’s Theme,” John Williams (John Williams) (WINNER)
  • “Motion,” Edgar Meyer (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

  • “Angels We Have Heard On High” (Just 6)
  • “Can You Hear The Music” (Ludwig Göransson)
  • “Folsom Prison Blues” (The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel) (WINNER)
  • “I Remember Mingus” (Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera)
  • “Paint It Black” (Wednesday Addams)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

  • “April In Paris” (Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
  • “Com Que Voz (Live)” (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest)
  • “Fenestra” (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
  • “In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning” (säje Featuring Jacob Collier) (WINNER)
  • “Lush Life” (Samara Joy)

Best Orchestral Performance

  • “Adès: Dante” (Los Angeles Philharmonic) (WINNER)
  • “Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces” (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)
  • “Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony” (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
  • “Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy” (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
  • “Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring” (San Francisco Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

  • “Blanchard: Champion” (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) (WINNER)
  • “Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries” (Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus)
  • “Little: Black Lodge” (The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet)

Best Choral Performance

  • “Carols After A Plague” (The Crossing)
  • “The House Of Belonging” (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)
  • “Ligeti: Lux Aeterna” (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)
  • “Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil” (The Clarion Choir)
  • “Saariaho: Reconnaissance” (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir) (WINNER)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

  • “American Stories,” Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet
  • “Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3,” Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos
  • “Between Breaths,” Third Coast Percussion
  • “Rough Magic,” Roomful Of Teeth (WINNER)
  • “Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker,” Catalyst Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

  • “Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light,” Robert Black
  • “Akiho: Cylinders,” Andy Akiho
  • “The American Project,” Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) (WINNER)
  • “Difficult Grace,” Seth Parker Woods
  • “Of Love,” Curtis Stewart

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

  • Because, Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist
  • Broken Branches, Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist
  • 40@40, Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist
  • Rising, Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist
  • Walking In The Dark, Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) (WINNER)

Best Classical Compendium

  • Fandango
  • Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?
  • Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
  • Passion For Bach And Coltrane (WINNER)
  • Sardinia
  • Sculptures
  • Zodiac Suite

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

  • “Adès: Dante”
  • “Akiho: In That Space, At That Time”
  • “Brittelle: Psychedelics”
  • “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright”
  • “Montgomery: Rounds” (WINNER)