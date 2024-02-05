Taylor Swift’s dad trades NFL loyalty amid Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift sparked a romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last year

Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, has found a new NFL team to cheer for, and it’s all thanks to his daughter’s romantic connections.

The long-time Philadelphia Eagles enthusiast subtly hinted at his newfound fondness for the Kansas City Chiefs – the team his daughter’s boyfriend Travis Kelce plays for.

When initially confronted by paparazzo about his allegiance to the Cheifs at LAX on Friday, Scott tried to stay neutral by saying, “I’m a football fan – of all teams.”

The 71-year-old singer's father was in the company of her brother, Austin Swift, her manager, Robert Allen, and assistant, Erica Worden.

However, he couldn't resist underscoring the link between the Eagles and the Chiefs through their shared head coach, emphasising, "Andy Reid used to coach the Eagles."

Scott and Andy share a longstanding connection. The three-time Super Bowl-winning coach has disclosed that he was acquainted with Swift long before his star player initiated a romance with her – all through her dad.

"I knew [Taylor] from before – from Philadelphia. Her dad played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and a good guy. So I met him there and her," he revealed on the Let's Go! SiriusXM podcast.