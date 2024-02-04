Clash between PTI workers, police leaves two injured in Karak

PTI workers clash with police officials in KP's Karak district on February 4, 2024, in these stills taken from videos. — Geo News

Amid ongoing electioneering ahead of the February 8 general election, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police clashed during an election rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district on Sunday.

Heavy contingents of police raided an election rally of the former ruling party which was allegedly staged without securing permission from the local authorities.

It emerged that the PTI workers hurled stones at the security vans after a clash broke out after the police raid on the election rally.

In response, the cops resorted to teargas shelling and aerial firing to disperse the poll campaigners from the Imran-led party.

Rescue sources said that two persons sustained injuries in teargas shelling and aerial firing from the police. The wounded persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital by the rescue teams.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Takht-i-Nusrati told the media that the organisers did not get permission from the local authorities. He added that several police vans were damaged after the political activists started stoning at the cops.

The PTI workers had also clashed with the police in Karachi's Teen Talwar area a week back after contingents of cops blocked the advancement of an election rally.

The police resorted to baton charges, aerial firing, and the use of tear gas to disperse the party workers, including women, who had gathered at the busy interchange.

Speaking to Geo News on the incident, police officials said that the party sought no permission to hold its rally as required by the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) code of conduct.

The clash, which resulted in the arrest of 25 PTI workers, also saw media personnel, including a Geo News cameraman suffering injuries due to the clashes between party workers and the police.