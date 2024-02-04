Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn's social media interaction ignites reconciliation speculation

Britney Spears took a trip down memory lane on Saturday, sharing a lighthearted throwback photo on Instagram with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn. The candid picture, featuring the pop icon sporting a black turtleneck and jeans alongside Jamie Lynn in a newsboy cap and orange T-shirt, instantly captured fans' attention.
"Throwback!!! I can't stop laughing," Britney captioned the image, tagging Jamie Lynn. This seemingly innocuous post has sparked speculation about a potential thawing of their relationship, which has been strained in recent years.
Jamie Lynn wore glasses, a newsboy cap, an orange T-shirt, and low-rise jeans in the photo, while Britney was dressed in black turtlenecks and jeans.
Jamie Lynn and Britney had a public falling out at the beginning of 2022 due to the publication of Jamie Lynn's memoir, Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out. Since then, Britney has discussed their relationship in detail in her memoir, The Woman in Me, which was published in October of 2023.
In the book, Britney expressed her belief that her sister was "writing a book capitalising" on her 13-year conservatorship, which she was battling. The conservatorship ended in November 2021.
“She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family," she wrote of Jamie Lynn at the time. "I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me."
Princess Diana had a messy split with then-Prince Charles who was having an affair with then Mrs Camilla Parker Bowles
Paul Bettany last appeared as Vision in 2021 series, WandaVision
Derek had suffered a heart attack before Christmas after an extended battle with Covid
Prince Harry’s US visa status came into question after he admitted drug usage in memoir ‘Spare’
Kanye West has reportedly setting limits for wife Bianca Censori
A documentary exploring the life of Prince Andrew will be promising insider details