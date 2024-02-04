Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn's social media interaction ignites reconciliation speculation

Britney Spears took a trip down memory lane on Saturday, sharing a lighthearted throwback photo on Instagram with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn. The candid picture, featuring the pop icon sporting a black turtleneck and jeans alongside Jamie Lynn in a newsboy cap and orange T-shirt, instantly captured fans' attention.

"Throwback!!! I can't stop laughing," Britney captioned the image, tagging Jamie Lynn. This seemingly innocuous post has sparked speculation about a potential thawing of their relationship, which has been strained in recent years.

Jamie Lynn and Britney had a public falling out at the beginning of 2022 due to the publication of Jamie Lynn's memoir, Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out. Since then, Britney has discussed their relationship in detail in her memoir, The Woman in Me, which was published in October of 2023.

In the book, Britney expressed her belief that her sister was "writing a book capitalising" on her 13-year conservatorship, which she was battling. The conservatorship ended in November 2021.

“She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family," she wrote of Jamie Lynn at the time. "I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me."