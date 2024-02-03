Demi Lovato performs ‘Heart Attack’ at cardiovascular event: Song choice raises eyebrows

Demi Lovato's recent performance of Heart Attack at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert sparked both surprise and discussion.

While the song's title seems at odds with the event's focus on cardiovascular health, a deeper meaning lies behind the choice, as explained by Lovato's representative and the singer herself.

Lovato, a survivor of a 2018 heart attack and near-death experience, initially struggled to perform Heart Attack again due to the emotional weight it carried.

However, she ultimately chose to reclaim the song, transforming it into a message of empowerment and overcoming adversity.

“While my next song is about the intense feelings that come with falling in love as well as heart break, opening yourself up, taking risks and not being afraid to do it again, this song has many parallels for me, my journey and a reminder for all of us in the room just how strong the mind-heart-body connection truly is,” Lovato said when introducing the track.

Upon the release of concert videos on the internet, numerous individuals questioned if the song was suitable for that particular occasion.

“I think ‘Heart Attack’ should have been left off that list, considering there was a roomful of people who have had heart attacks,” one person said on TikTok. “I just don’t know the motivation behind that one.”

Others, on the other hand, supported Lovato, pointing out that she too suffered a heart attack following an overdose in 2018—a story she revealed in her 2021 documentary series Dancing With the Devil.

By reclaiming Heart Attack and using it to empower others, the Let It Go adds a unique voice to the conversation on cardiovascular health.