Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle's latest statement

Piers Morgan, who's known for being critical of Meghan Mark ever since her explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, has appeared to change his tone about the Duchess in a new surprising move.

The Former Good Morning, Britain (GMB) presenter shared rare support for the Duchess after her and Harry's recent statement on online safety.

The 58-year-old left fans in shock this week by agreeing with Meghan on an important issue about children's safety.



After the California-based coupe's statement on the Archewell Foundation supporting safeguards for children using social media, The outspoken British journalist echoed the same sentiment on Thursday’s edition of Uncensored on TalkTV.

Morgan shared his thoughts on the issue, saying: "Yesterday the head honchos of tech giants, including Meta, TikTok, Snapchat and X appeared in Congress to face questions over serious harm their products are causing to children."



He added: "Surely if there is any risk whatsoever that images of child abuse have been shared they must be instantly removed?

“How can any sane person argue otherwise?”



Senator Lindsey Graham’s belief that Zuckerberg has “blood on his hands” received applause from many in attendance. However, Morgan went on to admit that the tech CEO had the “decency” to turn around and apologise to families whose children have been affected by harmful content on social media.

"Meta makes 100 billion dollars a year, profit. It’s time to invest less of it in sanitising opinions and more on keeping children safe," Morgan continued.

Morgan didn’t mention Meghan and Harry in his introduction to the topic, however his comments echoed their statement as the couple said: "We applaud the bravery and determination of the thousands of parents around the country whose advocacy resulted in this hearing."

