Dua Lipa out with new beau Callum Turner after romantic slow-dance video

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner out together

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got out for a dinner date in Los Angeles.



The 28-year-old New Rules singer wore an elegant long off-white coat, allowing her purple-dyed hair to cascade down to accentuate her heavily makeup-ed face.

She exited the restaurant with her beau following closely behind, carrying her leftovers in a takeaway container.

In contrast, Callum, 33, looked stunning wearing an olive green bomber jacket over a t-shirt and stylish charcoal trousers.

This month, after being spotted getting cozy at a Beverly Hills party for his new show Masters of the Air, rumours of their romance began to circulate.

The pop star and Callum were briefly seen slow-dancing at the celebrity beano in video that TMZ was able to secure.

Though it was unclear whether they exchanged kisses during their passionate moment, the couple was spotted with their faces close together.

The 6'2" hunk was questioned as he was leaving the party if he and Dua were an item, and instead of responding negatively, he added to the flames by being slyly silent.

As per Page Six, a source confirmed the relationship saying, “It's new, but they're mad about each other. She was at the premiere to support him.”