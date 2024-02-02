Kyle Richards reveal if star and Morgan Wade are ‘all good’

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are still friends

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade’s friendship-fans have nothing to worry about.



After the amicable pair’s pictures were removed from Morgan Wade's social media accounts, raising rumours of a conflict, Kyle Richards has since clarified that things are "good" between them.

In a video acquired by Page Six, the 55-year-old actress of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills clarified to a paparazzo on Wednesday that the removal of the photographs was simply a shrewd marketing move on the part of her gifted friend.

"[She's got new music] coming out," Richards remarked as she strolled around Sherman Oaks, California, holding a Starbucks coffee and sporting a pink sweatshirt, braided bunches, a black baseball cap and glasses.

“It’s very common for artists to do that. That didn’t mean anything.”

According to Richards, musicians frequently remove all of their Instagram photos in order to generate excitement for a new project.

For example, Justin Timberlake just removed all of his photos in advance of the March 15 release of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Richards went on to tell the paparazzi that she and Wade, 29, get along well, adding, "Yeah, we're all good."

But when asked if she enjoyed having the singer of Wilder Days on her popular Bravo series, she laughed and said, "I appreciated it. I'm not sure if she did.”

Fans wondered if there had been a rift when Wade first removed all of the photos of her and Richards earlier this week, leaving only those advertising her Crossing State Lines tour in the spring of 2024 and her impending appearance on Alanis Morissette's Triple Moon tour.

“I think Morgan told Kyle byeeeeee,” one person suggested via X at the time.