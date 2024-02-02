Halle Bailey and DDG welcome baby boy with special name 'Halo' – named by rapper

Halle Bailey and DDG welcome their baby boy.

Halle Bailey unveils how 'Halo' became the chosen name for her newborn son, courtesy of DDG.

The 23-year-old singer, recently blessed with her first child alongside rapper boyfriend DDG, shared insights into the unique moniker they picked for their baby boy.

In an interview with People released on Thursday, Bailey revealed that 'Halo' was the brainchild of her boyfriend of two years.

Dismissing pregnancy rumors, the Little Mermaid star clarified that she genuinely loved DDG's suggestion for their son's name.



Bailey expressed the shared agreement and love they felt for the unique moniker, acknowledging its resonance with mentor Beyonce's 2008 hit song.



Amused by the coincidence, she laughed, saying, "He for sure has a theme song."

Gushing about her newfound role as a mother, Bailey described her baby boy as the "sweetest angel in the world."

Becoming a mother, she shared, has been "a dream come true," providing valuable self-discovery as she embarks on this enchanting journey.

While discussing her partnership with CORE Hydration alongside sister Chloe Bailey, she opened up about the excitement of her evolving role, "It's really helping me as I go into this new journey, because I've never done this before."

"I'm discovering so many different things about myself. It's like a dream come true," she said.