Amy Schumer on who she wanted to play in Barbie sequel

Amy Schumer opens up on playing potential role in Barbie sequel

Amy Schumer has recently opened up about which role she wanted to play in a Barbie sequel.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of her Hulu series Life & Beth's second season, the comedian said, “Oh my gosh, who's gonna say no to that? Of course, I would love to be Allan's Barbie.”

“Yeah, and I think of myself as Allan's Barbie,” referencing to the actor Michael Cera.

Amy told ET, “There’s an alternate universe in which her Barbie movie came to fruition.”

The actress added that the fan reaction to her semi-autobiographical Hulu show is “really satisfying” for her.

“We've been so blessed to hear from so many people that the show has helped them,” continued the Trainwreck actress.

Amy added, “And, you know, we want to make people laugh and cry and just feel kind of better about themselves.”

However, she praised the blockbuster Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig in July 2023. The movie reportedly earned eight Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture.

Nevertheless, Amy spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 about her Barbie exit.

“They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, a sequel to Barbie has not yet been confirmed.