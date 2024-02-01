Diddy’s gang rape accuser contests his demand to reveal her identity

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has malicious intentions behind his request for one of his sexual assault accusers to reveal her identity in court.

Under her pseudonym Jane Doe, the unnamed woman – who filed arguably one of the most egregious ongoing sexual assault lawsuits against him for allegedly gang-raping her in 2003 – contested Diddy’s request for her to be forced to disclose her identity in court.

In new court documents obtained by Radar Online, Jane Doe argued that the music mogul only wants her name out there so he can “publicly malign her because she is the victim of a completely separate set of wrongdoings that occurred nearly two decades after the events underlying to this action.”

The action refers to the lawsuit filed by Jane Doe on December 6, in which she claimed that Combs and two other men – Combs’ longtime right hand Harve Pierre and another unnamed man – gang-raped her in New York in 2003 when she was a 17-year-old highschool student.

On January 17, it was revealed that the former Revolt chairman learned her identity through her counsel and filed for the court to shut down her request to remain anonymous in court.



He didn’t mention the accuser’s identity in his motion, but revealed “certain facts about Plaintiff that the Combs Defendants have learned because her identity was disclosed by Plaintiff’s counsel.”