Harry Styles' pals pushing for singer to propose to beau Taylor Russell

Harry Styles has been urged to “settle down, get married, and have babies” as he commemorates three decades of his life.

The Watermelon Sugar singer turns 30 today surrounded by his closest friends, family, and girlfriend Taylor Russell, who is understood to be preparing a birthday surprise for him.

“Harry is a perfectionist. He wants a great birthday that he will remember for ever,” told a pal to author Katie Hind of the Daily Mail.

Another one of the pop star’s friends gushed about his blooming romance with the Lost in Space star, noting: “Harry has had a lot of girlfriends over the years but with Taylor it all seems a little bit different.”

“There's no starry behaviour, they just love living like a normal couple,” they insisted. “She's famous without the massive entourage or drama.”

“We just want him to settle down, get married and have babies,” the friend added, enthusing: “Wouldn't that be the icing on the cake?”

The Grammy winner hasn’t been shy about his prospective plans to raise a family as far back as his days in One Direction.

However, dating expert Louella Alderson argued that Styles is wary of settling for “anything less than a deep and meaningful connection, even if it means it takes time to find it.”

Infamously known as the womanizer during his time in the band, the Pleasing mogul boasts an extensive list of suitors, including the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Wilde, and others.

Reflecting on his current relationship with the Canadian actress, Alderson opined to OK!, "The few glimpses we’ve seen of them suggest they share a strong and supportive bond. They appear to be compatible and on the same wavelength in life.”

"They both have a strong sense of individuality and aren’t afraid to speak out about important issues. It’s possible that this shared sense of purpose has brought them closer together and could potentially lead to a lasting relationship,” the So Synced mogul added.