Sophie Turner ‘can’t help’ falling for Peregrine Pearson so soon after Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson are “getting fairly serious” about each other.

However, Turner wasn’t expecting to find new love so soon after splitting from Joe Jonas last September, sparking her new romance just a month later.

It turns out that the Game of Thrones alum and the aristocrat felt “an immediate spark when they first started dating” and have only “grown closer” ever since, per US Weekly.

An insider further spilled to the outlet that Turner “never expected to find someone she cares about this quickly” after her marriage of four years came to a rather bitter end. However, she simply “couldn’t help it.”

The tipster noted that though “physical attraction” played a huge part, Pearson “treats Sophie with nothing but respect and he makes her laugh, which is also so important to her.”

It also helps that the X-Men actress and Pearson share plenty of mutual friends, which makes Turner “feel comfortable.”

Ultimately, despite the seemingly whirlwind romance, “things are going really well, and Sophie couldn’t be happier.”

The new lovebirds were first romantically linked in October 2023 – just as Turner and Jonas were publicly fighting for custody over their two young children.

The Dark Phoenix star finally went Instagram official with Pearson earlier this week.