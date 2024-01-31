Roads leading to PTI's secretariat in Islamabad blocked ahead of party meeting

A police vehicle is seen parked outside PTI's central media secretariat in Islamabad on January 31, 2024. — X/@RaoofHasan

ISLAMABAD: The way leading to the central media secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was blocked by the police on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

The police are currently present on all routes leading to the party's media secretariat, as PTI members are set to conduct the central body meeting today.

The increased police presence near the secretariat comes hours after the party's founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years with rigorous punishment by an accountability court in Islamabad today in the Toshakhana reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Alongside the sentence, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs1.5 billion on the former premier and his wife, disqualifying him from holding public office for 10 years.

A day earlier, the PTI founder and his party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi were each handed a 10-year sentence in the cipher case.

The case pertains to allegations that the former prime minister had made public contents of a secret cable sent by the country's ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad.

It is the second conviction for the embattled PTI founder in recent months. He was previously sentenced to three years in a corruption case. While his jail term was suspended as he challenged the corruption conviction, it had already ruled him out of the general elections next month.

It is important to note that the PTI is currently in a fix in terms of its legal matters with Khan and Qureshi locked inside the jail and the party being "cornered" as the general elections in the country approach D-Day.

Pakistan will witness crucial yet controversial elections this time around owing to the instability on the country's political and economic fronts.

The polls, slated to be held on February 8, will see major political parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and others compete for seats in the National and provincial assemblies, almost all granted their iconic electoral symbols, while PTI remains deprived of the famous "bat" symbols this time with their candidates competing across the country as independent with each contesting through a different symbol.