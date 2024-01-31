Taylor Swift receives special gift from Travis Kelce’s mom Donna

Donna Kelce expressed her adoration for son, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift with a special gift.

The Grammy-winning musician had accessorised her outfit with multiple nods to her beau during the qualifying game that advanced the Kansas City Chiefs to the SuperBowl.

Read More: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce melt hearts with cute PDA moment on field

Amid the many accessories, there was one “87” jersey ring, which seemed to have come from none other than Donna, per creator Emily Bordner.

“We gifted Donna some [styles]. We know that she loved our earrings,” Bordner, told KMBC News on Monday.

Bordner owns EB and Co. in Kansas City’s Brookside neighborhood, who also serves as the store’s creative director.

The designer shared that she “wanted to gift” Donna “even more Kelce-themed products” from their new Chiefs collection after she liked the brand’s earrings.

“We were hoping that she would give them to Taylor. And she did,” Bordner told the outlet, noting that once Swift was seen with the ring, the item sold out immediately.

Read More: Taylor Swift wins Travis Kelce’s heart with ‘humble’ gesture

“It was just absolute chaos, but it was very exciting,” she added, revealing that fans can preorder the Travis ring and a similar Patrick Mahomes-themed accessory online. “So, this is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

In the number of games the Karma singer has attended, she seemed to have bonded quite well with Donna, as they were seen chatting and laughing together.