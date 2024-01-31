Broadway lights dim as Tony-winning star Hinton Battle passes away

The Great White Way lost one of its brightest lights on Tuesday, January 29th, with the passing of Hinton Battle, the three-time Tony Award-winning actor, dancer, and singer. He was 67.



His death was confirmed by his friend Debbie Allen confirmed on social media on Tuesday.

“Today I honor Hinton Battle, my dear friend who left us to dance and sing in God’s Ensemble last night,” Allen wrote on Instagram. “He fought this battle to live and be creative impacting audiences and young people across the globe.”

“Let us always hold him high in our hearts and our mind’s eye and forever speak his name,” the Fame star added.

His Broadway debut in 1975 as the Scarecrow in The Wiz catapulted him to instant stardom. His breathtaking dance sequences, powerful vocals, and an infectious grin stole the show and earned him his first Tony Award.

Over the years, he became synonymous with captivating performances in musicals like Sophisticated Ladies, Dreamgirls, and The Tap Dance Kid, adding two more Tony Awards to his collection.

But Battle's artistry transcended awards and accolades. Beyond Broadway, Battle graced the silver screen in films like Lady Sings the Blues and Let's Get It On, and shared his passion for dance through teaching and mentorship. He was a guiding light for countless aspiring performers, inspiring them with his dedication and unwavering belief in the power of art.

Hinton Battle's shoes will be impossible to fill, but his spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who witnessed his brilliance.