Pete Davidson allowed Kate McKinnon to mock him in Super Bowl?

Kate McKinnon had Pete Davidson’s permission before dating life joke

Kate McKinnon recently took a jab at Pete Davidson’s love life, and nothing bad happened.



The comedian gave McKinnon the go-ahead to make fun of his dating life in a future Super Bowl commercial.

“I made sure to check with him, and he was totally game,” McKinnon, 40, remembered while telling CNN on Tuesday, January 30.

“He’s a delight. He’s such a sweetie, and he’s so smart. I am a huge fan of him as a comedian and as a person.”

The Barbie actress said that seeing folks connected to Saturday Night Live is "always so good."

Davidson, 30, was a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 2014 until 2022, during which time McKinnon was a regular.

“There’s like a glimmer in the eye and knowing that we did this crazy thing together and here we are,” she said. “It’s just so good to see each other again. Always.”

Once more collaborating, McKinnon and Davidson filmed a commercial for Hellmann's mayonnaise for Super Bowl LVIII.

In the Tuesday-released ad, Davidson briefly fell in love with "Mayo Cat," a cat McKinnon misinterprets for "mayo" because she believes it is capable of speaking.

After embarking on a press tour that culminates in the cat's red carpet premiere alongside Davidson (who starred in last year's Hellman's big game ad), "Mayo Cat" rapidly becomes well-known.

In the next clip, their public split was featured on a magazine cover with the caption, "Mayo Cat Dumps Davidson."

“You lasted longer than most,” McKinnon said to “Mayo Cat,” mocking Davidson’s love life.

Over the years, Davidson has been associated with several celebrities, such as Kate Beckinsale, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and most recently, Madelyn Cline.