Davide Sanclimenti reveals breakup with Ekin-Su Culculoglu over OnlyFans controversy

Davide Sanclimenti speaks out on being dumped.

Davide Sanclimenti has finally broken his silence on the recent split from Love Islander Ekin-Su Culculoglu, taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share his own statement.

The Italian businessman and the reality TV star Ekin confirmed their second separation earlier today, attributing it to a 'rollercoaster of ups and downs' in their romance.

Reports had surfaced just hours before, suggesting Ekin-Su's suspicions about Davide's friendship with an OnlyFans model might have played a role in the breakup.

The Love Island winners, who initially parted ways in June 2023, managed to reconcile after just two months, even enjoying a romantic getaway to Turkey, Ekin-Su's ancestral home.

However, in his Instagram Story statement, Davide expressed that they had 'grown apart,' despite previously envisioning a 'future together.'

Sharing his thoughts on the breakup, he wrote, "Life sometimes reserves surprises and suddenly wakes you up... Ekin and I, just after the ski holidays, decided to go different ways.

It was a joint decision, but I was waiting to make it public to respect her time in the show. I don't know why the agreed statement changed last minute."

Acknowledging the challenges in their relationship, HE expressed, "I agree, it was a beautiful story even with its ups and downs like all couples.

I loved every moment, from the first time I knew her in the Villa until the life outside. I really believed in us and saw a future for us."

However, he also recognized that sometimes people need to grow apart, emphasizing that it's just the direction life takes.

He concluded by stating, "Now it's time to focus on myself. I love you all always, thank you for the unconditional support everyone showed me from the beginning. Davide."

Earlier on Tuesday, Ekin had released her own statement, saying, "The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship.

Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other."

Unfortunately, she added, "I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways."

