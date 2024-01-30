Princess Kate gives Prince William 'sense of normalcy' after 'leaving void'

Kate Middleton has returned to Prince William after spending two weeks in the hospital

Kate Middleton filled a 'void' in the royal family after her return from the hospital following her abdominal surgery.

According to King Charles III’s former butler Grant Harrold, while speaking to The Post, the Princess of Wales brought a sense of normalcy after spending 13 days in the hospital following her January 16 surgery.

Read More: Kate Middleton makes first statement after leaving hospital

After being discharged she reunited with her husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their Adelaide Cottage, where she is recovering.

"Like any family, it’s always wonderful when a loved one is able to come back home. I’m sure the kids are really excited to have Kate back," he said.

"It will also be great for William, because when your partner or your loved one isn’t home, it leaves a void."

Read More: King Charles gives pleasant smile as he leaves hospital

"The fact that Kate is back home, behind closed doors, it’ll mean they’re able to return to some sense of normality," he added.