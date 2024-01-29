Kate Middleton makes first statement after leaving hospital

Kate Middleton, who Monday returned to her husband Prince William and their three children after spending two weeks in hospital following her major abdominal surgery, has thanked to fans in her first statement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are 'grateful' for fans sending good wishes to the future Queen, who's now making good progress at home following a 13-day hospital stay.

William and Kate, in reaction to the outpouring of well wishes from across the globe, said: “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Kate, who settles in back at home in Windsor, also gave a special thanks to the "diligent nursing staff" at the London Clinic, where she underwent abdominal surgery on Jan January 16.

Future King William has already cut back on his royal duties to support his wife and and kids.