King Charles gives pleasant smile as he leaves hospital

King Charles III appeared in high spirits as he waved upon hospital discharge hospital after a successful undergoing a successful procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Dressed in a grey suit and blue coat, Charles showed stability as he left The London Clinic in Marylebone, accompanied by Queen Camilla, following a three-day post-surgery observation.

The 75-year-old monarch was admitted last Friday for a corrective procedure addressing his benign enlarged prostate.

It comes just hours after his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales left the same clinic after two weeks following planned abdominal surgery.

It has been reported Charles could take up to a month off from public duties as he recuperates.

Buckingham Palace released a statement following the King's release from the hospital which read: 'The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation.

'His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.'

Kate Middleton also returned home today after a two-week stay in hospital following abdominal surgery.



Palace shared a statement which reads: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”



The statement continued, “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.”

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”