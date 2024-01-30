‘One Life to Live’ actress Amanda Davies dead at 42

Amanda Elizabeth Davies, who played the younger version of mom Erika Slezak’s character on One Life to Live, is dead at 42.

The actress had “died very suddenly,” the official fan club of Slezak’s recently revealed, via Entertainment Tonight.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika's daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly. The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time,” the message on the website read.

People Magazine also confirmed the death from Slezak’s rep, however no more details were provided over the death of the actress.

Slezak played Victoria ‘Viki’ Lord on the ABC soap opera for more than 40 years. Davies played the teenage version of her real-life mother’s character, as she made appearances on the long-running show in 2003 during flashback scenes.

The show aired from 1968 until it was cancelled in 2012, although there was a brief revival in 2013.

Davies' father, Brian Davies, is also an actor, having starred in American Gigolo, Convoy, The Age of Innocence and other films.

He and Slezak are also parents to son Michael Davies, 44.