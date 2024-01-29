Royal experts react as Kate Middleton finally returns home

Piers Morgan, Angela Levin and other royal experts have expressed their excitement as future Queen Kate Middleton finally returned to home in Windsor on Monday, 13 days following her abdominal surgery.

Soon after Kingston palace shared the delightful news about Princess of Wales, royal author Angela Levin turned to X (formerly twitter) and wrote: "What marvellous news to hear that Princess Catherine is out of hospital and now home. Where she can continue to recover."

Outspoken TV presenter Morgan also shared the palace's statement.

Prince Kate will now continue her recuperation at her home in Windsor, where she lives with her husband, Prince William, and their three children.



Kensington Palace statement reads: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress."

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."