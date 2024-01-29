Megan Thee Stallion subtly mocks Nicki Minaj’s counter-diss ‘Bigfoot’

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly mocked Nicki Minaj and her husband in her newly-released hit ‘Hiss’

Megan Thee Stallion is completely unfazed by Nicki Minaj’s latest diss track, Bigfoot.

In the midst of their ongoing feud – which began with Megan seemingly mocking Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty in her new song Hiss – Nicki wasted no time retaliating with her own ruthless diss track released Monday midnight.

However, Megan let the numbers speak for themselves on her Instagram Stories, humbling the Queen of Rap by celebrating Hiss reaching number one on iTunes within days of its release.



In another Story, Megan re-shared a snippet from Hiss which seemed to mock her rivals.

“B**ches swear they G, but the G must stand for goofy / When the f*** did all the gangster n***** turn to groupies? / Everybody wanna kick it when you ain’t a threat/ These n***** don’t like me ‘cause they know I’m on they neck.”



While the Monster rapper was busy issuing threats to Megan on social media, Megan appeared unbothered as she was spotted enjoying herself with friends at stylist Byron Javar’s birthday bash.

A video shared by hairstylist JStayReady showed Megan dancing without a care with her pals, even rapping along to Hiss – the track which ignited the now-fired-up feud with Nicki.