Ed Sheeran delights fans with ‘humble’ BTS of him tripping before taking stage

Ed Sheeran exposed himself tripping before going onto stage even though fans didn’t notice

Ed Sheeran’s legs didn’t work like they used to before.

The beloved singer-songwriter, 32, was taking the stage for his latest show of the massive +–=÷× Tour (pronounced “Mathematics”) in Japan, he tripped and fell to his knees.

A video of the now-viral moment showed the camera following Sheeran as he scaled the stairs – his acoustic guitar strapped to his person – as the cheers from the anticipating crowd grew louder in the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.

But at the very last moment, he unceremoniously tripped over the steps and fell to his knees – guitar-first.

However, the Photograph hitmaker played it off smoothly, immediately springing back up and strumming his guitar without missing a beat.

He gave the camera a quick smirk before turning to the crowd.

Always willing to poke fun of himself, Sheeran then shared the clip to his Instagram account clipped with the infamous Keanu Reeves thumbs-up meme.



“Styled it out,” he cheekily captioned the post.



Fans were delighted that Sheeran was able to laugh at himself and let others join in as well.

“The fact that you didn’t have to give us the behind the scenes footage but you did anyway,” one fan wrote with a laughing-crying face emoji, while another praised, “True humility to post about it.”

Some even joined in on the teasing.

Radio Presenter and DJ Declan Wilson quipped, “When your legs don’t work like they used to before….” referencing Sheeran’s 2014 hit ballad Thinking Out Loud.

“He’s beauty. He’s grace,” joked another, while another chimed in, “Them: Break a leg… Ed: [thumbs up emoji].”