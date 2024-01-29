FIR registered against PTI workers after clash with Karachi police

The picture shows PTI workers clashing with police in Karachi on January 28, 2024. — X/@KarachiPolice_

KARACHI: The police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders after they clashed with the law enforcement officials in Karachi's Teen Talwar during a rally.

The development came after PTI leaders held a rally in the port city ahead of the much-awaited general elections slated for February 8.

The police officials claimed that no permission was sought by the party to hold its rally as required by the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) code of conduct.

The clashes occurred as the police resorted to baton charges, aerial firing, and the use of tear gas to disperse the party workers, including women, who had gathered at the busy interchange.

The clashes, which resulted in several arrests, also saw media personnel, including a Geo News cameraman suffering injuries due to the clashes between party workers and the police.

As per Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza, at least seven officers, including Boat Basin SHO, suffered injuries after PTI workers attacked the police.

FIR

The FIR has been filed at the Frere Town Police Station on the government's complaint. It includes various provisions including riot, vandalism, attempted murder and terrorism.

According to the FIR, party leaders Khurram Sher Zaman, Faheem Khan, Saeed Afridi and Adeel Ahmed have been named in the case.

"The leaders provoked the workers after which they attacked the police party present at the spot," said the FIR, adding that the PTI leadership and workers spread fear in the area.

The FIR added that a lady constable and eight policemen including two station house officers (SHOs) were injured during the clashes. "Workers from different areas of the city gathered at Teen Talwar in the form of rallies," it added.

It also mentioned that the PTI workers did not have legal permission to hold the rally.

Meanwhile, the deputy inspector general of police (DIG) South said that about 15 people have been taken in custody and action is being taken to arrest others.