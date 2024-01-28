Dakota Johnson praises 'powerful' Taylor Swift during SNL monologue

File Footage

Dakota Johnson playfully took a dig at the former America's president Donald Trump by dubbing Taylor Swift the 'most powerful person' in the country during her Saturday Night Live monologue.



While recalling being in the audience at the 40th anniversary of the SNL in 2025, the Fifty Shades of Grey star talked about a photo of her standing among the star-studded audience.

She said, "The last time I hosted was right after the SNL 40th. I was actually in the audience for that special."

Johnson added, "Look at this photo, look at this collection of people: Sarah Palin, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg."

Then the actress said, “And look who's sitting right behind me," the camera zoomed in to show Trump.

Screen grab/ SNL YouTube

The 34-year-old Hollywood star continued, "Crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America," and at that moment, the focus of the camera quickly shifted to the global music icon Swift.

This hilarious comparison left the audience in fits.