Calista Flockhart talks ‘hurtful’ rumours that almost ruined her career

Calista Flockhart had to persevere through many rumours in her career which could have potentially ruined her career.



When she starred as a titular character on the hit Fox legal dramedy, Ally McBeal, rumours began that she may have anorexia.

In an interview with The New York Times, she said, “I was an easy target, I guess. It was painful, it was complicated.”

She explained that she “loved working on Ally McBeal,” and the rumours “just made it sour.” The show aired for five seasons from 1997 to 2002.

“I was very sleep-deprived and I was depressed about it,” she continued.

“I did think that it was going to ruin my career. I didn’t think anybody would ever hire me again, because they would just assume I had anorexia, and that would be the end of that.”

The Supergirl star admitted that she hasn’t thought about the hurtful eating disorder rumours in a long time, but still feels they were unfair.

“They call it body-shaming now. I haven’t thought about it in a long time, but it’s really not OK to accuse someone of having a disease that a lot of people struggle with,” she told the outlet.

“I look back at pictures, and I’m the same then as I am now, and nobody says a word now.”