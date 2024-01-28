Kim Kardashian prepared for awkward run-in with ex-Kanye West; says expert

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sat far apart during their son's basketball game, indicating that their 2021 breakup has left emotional scars unhealed.



Body language expert Judi James claims that Kim was well-prepared for their unpleasant encounter while picking up their child, based on the way she looked and dressed.

Talking to the Mirror, Judi said: "The physical distance created between Kim and Kanye here suggests that, although they’re prepared to play nicely for the sake of their children, there are still enough raw wounds for them to prefer not to sit chatting together yet.

"Kim did seem to be sizing her ex up with a quizzical stare but she had also dressed for the occasion, with a pair of huge shades masking her eye expression to hide her true feelings. The drama of Kim’s outfit suggested she’d prepared hard for the meeting though. Not only was she wearing the huge, oversized shades but her coat and her trousers were equally over-large too."

Judi continued: "Her attention-seeking sheepskin coat was so long it dragged on the ground with around a six inch overlap as she walked. This impractical choice must have been sweeping up dirt from the ground as she walked, although the impression the overhang of fabric made was rather like a royal arriving wearing a long cape or train, suggesting a desire to imply high status."

After a quick meeting between Kanye and Khloe Kardashian, Kim's sister, an awkward meet-up occurred the following week. Khloe was seen giving a hug to our ex-brother-in-law. It was suggested that Khloe's carefree attitude made it easier for her to be spotted in public with her ex.